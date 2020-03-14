|
Carol E. Scullion
Glendora - Carol E. Scullion, suddenly on March 13, 2020, of Glendora formerly of Stratford. Age 72. Devoted mother of Susan Hackett (Bill) and Steve Scullion. Loving grandmother of Billy and Kaitlyn Hackett and Michael and Robert Meyer. Great grandmom of Mila Meyer. Dear sister of 1 brother and 8 sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing on Wednesday from 6:30pm to 8pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service at 8pm also at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in a in Carol's name. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020