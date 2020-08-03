1/1
Carol F. Germinario
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol F. Germinario

Medford - Carol Flagg Germinario, of Medford, NJ, passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 71, surrounded by family. Born in Bergenfield, NJ on June 13, 1949, she is predeceased by her parents, Claude Abbott Flagg, Jr. and Marjorie Ruth (Renz) Flagg. Carol is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura Ann Germinario and Timothy Dawson, of Marden, Kent, UK; her sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Robert Chisholm (Pottstown, PA); her brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Marilyn Flagg (Anacortes, WA); and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Cynthia Flagg (Bel Air, MD). For more information on virtual services and to leave a memory of Carol for the family please visit www.bradleyfhmarlton.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, https://ww5.komen.org.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved