Carol F. Germinario
Medford - Carol Flagg Germinario, of Medford, NJ, passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 71, surrounded by family. Born in Bergenfield, NJ on June 13, 1949, she is predeceased by her parents, Claude Abbott Flagg, Jr. and Marjorie Ruth (Renz) Flagg. Carol is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura Ann Germinario and Timothy Dawson, of Marden, Kent, UK; her sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Robert Chisholm (Pottstown, PA); her brother and sister-in-law, Claude and Marilyn Flagg (Anacortes, WA); and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Cynthia Flagg (Bel Air, MD). For more information on virtual services and to leave a memory of Carol for the family please visit www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, https://ww5.komen.org
.