Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 Kings Highway East
Haddonfield, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ - Carol F. Potts,(nee Feeny) age 62, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away August 11, 2019. Beloved wife Charles E. Loving stepmother to Sean (Kelly) of Bel Air, MD, Megan Buentello, Georgetown TX, and Brianna Potts of Haddonfield, NJ.

Grandchildren, Corinne Kells, Carolyn Buentello, and Evelyn Potts. Sister, Susan LaBrake (Derron) of Havertown PA. Nieces, Kate, Aileen and Fiona LaBrake.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation Thursday evening August 15, after 7PM at the HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME 81 Haddon Ave. Haddonfield, NJ

Requiem and Eucharist will be celebrated 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church 19 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ. Burial will be private at Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 14, 2019
