|
|
Carol "Lynn" Ferguson Xeron
Cherry Hill - 68, passed away on March 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her family.
She was predeceased by her son, Michael Ferguson; and sisters, Peg Dark and Janet Schreiber. Carol is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Vyzaniaris and Mike; her sister, Patricia Stewart; grandchildren, George, Maria, and Katrina Vyzaniaris; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at https://donate3.cancer.org/
Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019