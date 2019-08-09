Services
Carol J. Smith Obituary
Carol J. Smith

Haddonfield, NJ - Carol Jeanne Smith, age 76, of Haddonfield, passed away, August 2, 2019 . She was the daughter of Rogers and Jeanne Smith, owners of the former Echelon Airfield prior to the Echelon Mall and Voorhees Town Center. Survived by daughter Jeanette Glennon and son Rogers Smith Glennon. Carol was active in Haddonfield as a Auxiliary Police Officer for 20 years, secretary and board member of the Planning Board, Crime Watch Sector Captain, officer of the Haddonfield Historical Society and Preservation Society, president of the American Legion Post 38 Auxiliary, secretary and paint chairman of the Haddonfield Plays and Players, and a member of the Juvenile Conference Committee and Fortnightly Juniors. Carol was a Red Cross and American Heart Association volunteer and a member of the Collingswood Chapter of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, Daughter of the American Colonist, Daughter of 1812, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic, Daughter of the'98 Spanish American War Veterans, and French Huguenot Society. She was a Katherine Gibbs graduate and worked as a private secretary and legal secretary for many years and transcribed medical reports before and after retirement. She also did typing for Post 38 and Haddonfield Rotary. She traveled throughout the United States and was a world traveler. Services private.

Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 9, 2019
