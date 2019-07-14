|
Carol J. Wyckoff Fields
Tabernacle - Carol Jane Wyckoff Fields, age 80, of Tabernacle, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8th, 2019.
Carol was born on January 11, 1939 in Essex County NJ to Virginia and Charles Wyckoff. As a child she enjoyed watching her mother draw and paint and as she got older she followed in her creative footsteps. Carol studied at Temple University's Tyler School of Art where she earned a Masters Degree and later obtained her teaching certificate. Carol flourished in her position at Philadelphia High School for Girls, also known as Girls High, where she was able to share her love of the arts with her young students. Through the years she continued to express herself through paintings and sculptures which were proudly displayed in her home. Carol had an appetite for knowledge. This became apparent the moment you stepped foot into her house. She was an avid reader, subscribed to numerous publications and even enjoyed writing short stories of her own. Her bookshelves overflowed with novels and reference books on topics ranging from health and fitness to politics.
Carol was drawn to nature and fascinated by its healing properties. In the 1970s Carol was diagnosed with breast cancer. She credited holistic medicine for successfully treating her cancer and remaining in remission for the duration of her life. Even as she entered her 80s she maintained a healthy and active lifestyle which allowed her to enjoy the things she loved most including exercising, gardening and tending to her three goats…yes, goats…Tristan, Penelope and Isadora. As you might expect, Carol was also an animal lover. In addition to having three house cats, she fed any stray that wandered onto her property. She was a kind and gentle person.
Carol is survived and will be sadly missed by her friends and family.
There will be no public ceremonies for Carol. In keeping with Carol's love of nature, a Green Burial and Services will be held privately. In her memory, donations may be made to Alley Cat Rescue, Inc., P O Box 585, Mount Rainier, MD 20712.
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019