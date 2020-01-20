|
Carol Jane Mackey
Voorhees - formerly of South Philly, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on January 19, 2020 at the ripe age of 75. Mom was a spitfire of a woman, as any of her friends from South Philly and her coworkers from JCPenney, Alliance Data, and Jefferson Health could tell you. She was quick with a laugh or a hug to all who knew her. She loved the casinos, her ice cream, and crossword puzzles more than any human should...despite our reminders that she was actually a diabetic. More than anything, Mom loved being IRISH!
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman "Dutch" Mackey, her parents, George Strong and Alberta (Vicidi) Strong, her brothers, Bud (Nancy) Strong and Bob (Marti) Strong, and her grandson Garrett Dobson.
She was ridiculously loved by her children, Linda (Bryan) Dobson, Charles (Linda) Lewandowski, and Michael (Nicole) Lewandowski, her stepchildren, Dutch (Robin) Mackey, Dawn (Ricky) Dettrey, and Shelly (Bill) Craig, and her grandchildren, Chloe, Owen, Christian, Lia, Michael, Matthew, Mark, Julia, Mason, and Rachel.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Thursday evening 6-9pm and Friday morning 9:30-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service Friday 11am. Burial following in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to for Alzheimer's Disease Research. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
