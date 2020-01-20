Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Jane Mackey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Jane Mackey Obituary
Carol Jane Mackey

Voorhees - formerly of South Philly, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on January 19, 2020 at the ripe age of 75. Mom was a spitfire of a woman, as any of her friends from South Philly and her coworkers from JCPenney, Alliance Data, and Jefferson Health could tell you. She was quick with a laugh or a hug to all who knew her. She loved the casinos, her ice cream, and crossword puzzles more than any human should...despite our reminders that she was actually a diabetic. More than anything, Mom loved being IRISH!

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman "Dutch" Mackey, her parents, George Strong and Alberta (Vicidi) Strong, her brothers, Bud (Nancy) Strong and Bob (Marti) Strong, and her grandson Garrett Dobson.

She was ridiculously loved by her children, Linda (Bryan) Dobson, Charles (Linda) Lewandowski, and Michael (Nicole) Lewandowski, her stepchildren, Dutch (Robin) Mackey, Dawn (Ricky) Dettrey, and Shelly (Bill) Craig, and her grandchildren, Chloe, Owen, Christian, Lia, Michael, Matthew, Mark, Julia, Mason, and Rachel.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Thursday evening 6-9pm and Friday morning 9:30-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service Friday 11am. Burial following in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to for Alzheimer's Disease Research. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -