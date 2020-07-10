On July 8, 2020, Carol (nee Wise) peacefully passed away surrounded with love at her daughters home in Clarksboro. Born in Philadelphia to the late James and Thelma and raised in Haddon Twp., she married her high school sweetheart and found her greatest joy in raising their children. Carol followed her dreams and pursued work at The Disney Store for many years. She cherished sharing magical trips to Walt Disney World with family and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul of 38 years. She is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Christine (Richard) Green and Tracy (Christopher) Bishop; her beautiful grandchildren Rebecca, Jenna, Francis, Aubrey and Natalie; as well as her brothers Robert (Donna), Kenneth (Arden) and Thomas (late Linda). She will forever be remembered for having impacted so many with her generosity and kindness
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday morning from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. The Celebration of Her Life will be held privately for family due to attendance restrictions currently in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or at ww5.komen.org/donate
