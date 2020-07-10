1/
Carol Jean Steinhagen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 8, 2020, Carol (nee Wise) peacefully passed away surrounded with love at her daughters home in Clarksboro. Born in Philadelphia to the late James and Thelma and raised in Haddon Twp., she married her high school sweetheart and found her greatest joy in raising their children. Carol followed her dreams and pursued work at The Disney Store for many years. She cherished sharing magical trips to Walt Disney World with family and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul of 38 years. She is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Christine (Richard) Green and Tracy (Christopher) Bishop; her beautiful grandchildren Rebecca, Jenna, Francis, Aubrey and Natalie; as well as her brothers Robert (Donna), Kenneth (Arden) and Thomas (late Linda). She will forever be remembered for having impacted so many with her generosity and kindness

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday morning from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. The Celebration of Her Life will be held privately for family due to attendance restrictions currently in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or at ww5.komen.org/donate. Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com for further regulations and information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved