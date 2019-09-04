|
Carol L. Barton
Haddon Heights - (nee Ledoux) Suddenly on September 1, 2019; of Haddon Heights, NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 64 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry B. Barton, Jr. Loving mother of Jenny (Tom) O'Malley, Craig (Jamie) Barton and Amy (Bryan) Barton. Devoted grandmother of Mary, Sarah, Aidan and Emily. Dear daughter of Dolores and the late Earl Ledoux. Sister of the late David and Mark Ledoux.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday 10 to 11 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Twp., NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment private.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019