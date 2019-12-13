Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
546 W. Evesham Ave
Magnolia, PA
Carol Louise Pollock


1935 - 2019
Carol Louise Pollock

Magnolia - 1935-2019

Carol Louise (Fairbanks) Pollock, 84 of Magnolia NJ died peacefully at her beloved home surrounded by family on Monday, December 2, 2019

Born, September 28, 1935 in Camden NJ to parents, Raymond Charles and Louise Caney (Lewis) Fairbanks. Carol loved her hometown, Magnolia NJ where she grew up and raised her five children with husband John P Pollock in the home she dreamed of owning as a young child. John and Carol married August 20, 1952. With an eye for beauty and style, she put her extensive skills to use as a Taylor, Seamstress, Antiques dealer/ show promoter and renovated her home in Magnolia. She served several times as President of the Delaware Valley Antiques Dealers Association. She was an expert at restoring antiques and furniture, turning them into treasures. But her greatest treasures were her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her many dear friends.

Carol leaves behind her sister, Elizabeth Ann Hicks of California. Her children: John Glen Pollock, Gail (Bill) Little, Tim (Donna) Pollock, Kathy Aunchman, and Dave (Linda) Pollock, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband John Pollock, and parents, Raymond and Louise Fairbanks and brother, Raymond Charles Fairbanks Jr.

Memorial Service 12/28/2019 2:00 PM, 546 W. Evesham Ave Magnolia, PA.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
