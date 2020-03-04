Services
Carol M. Powell Obituary
Carol M. Powell

Philadelphia - On March 3, 2020 Carol (nee Colwell) beloved wife of Frank Powell. Loving mother Anne (Ken) Homeyer, Frank (Stephanie), Nick (Kate). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 siblings and many loving nieces & nephews. Carol worked for Rapid Rover Transport in Pennsauken. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday 6:30 to 7:30 pm followed by a memorial service at 7:30 pm at the: ORA WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Fellowship, 76 Porter Ave, Erial, NJ 08081. Share memories and expressions of sympathy at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
