Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-St. Luke R.C. Church
Warwick Road
Stratford , NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-St. Luke R.C. Church
Warwick Road
Stratford , NJ
View Map
Resources
Blackwood - Mancini, Carol nee (Masci) of Blackwood, NJ Formerly of Stratford, NJ Passed away on March 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Age 81 Carol was born and raised in South Philly.

Wife of the late Vincent "Lefty" Mancini Jr. She is survived by her daughter Diane (Mark) DeCesare of Marlton, NJ son Michael (Tina) Mancini of Stratford, NJ, sister Maria Forcina and sister-in-law Gerry Masci. 4 grandchildren Nicole, Vinny, Mark, and Matt. Carol was pre-deceased by Her siblings Carmella DeMaris and Vincent Masci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Viewing for relatives and friends Tuesday Evening, March 12th from 6-9:00 pm Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home Inc. 712 N. White Horse Pike Stratford, NJ A second viewing will take place from 9-10:00 am on Wednesday, March 13th from Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-St. Luke R.C. Church Warwick Road Stratford NJ Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00am.

Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Yeadon, PA Memorial contributions may be to or .
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
