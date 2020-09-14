Carol P. Cecil
Medford - CAROL P CECIL (Nee Powell) of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 after a year-long illness. She was 83 yrs. of age. Born in Newark, NJ, and raised in Bloomfield, NJ, she is the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Henrietta A. Powell and the wife of 50 years to the late David R. Cecil. Carol was a resident of Medford for 49 years. She was an Executive Secretary for the former RCA, now Lockheed-Martin of Moorestown, NJ, retiring in 1997. Carol is survived by her Uncle William Carrel of Ohio, and many long-time close friends. She will be missed by her many friends nearby who she enjoyed getting together with for dinner plans and outings; and by those separated by distance with whom she chatted often. Family and friends would like to extend a special Thank You to Ophelia Neufville, who cared for Carol the past year, as well as Brett Summerville and staff of A Perfect Family Circle, LLC of Medford Lakes, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, NJ, where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will follow at the Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to Abramson Cancer Center C/O Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila, PA, 19104, make checks payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and include "Abramson Cancer Center" in the memo; or to the Faith Presbyterian Church, 318 Stokes Rd, Medford, NJ, 08055. . (www.BradleyStow.com
)