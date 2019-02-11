|
Carol S. Sinck
Pittsgrove Township - Carol S. Sinck (nee Berkstresser), 71, of Pittsgrove Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on February 6, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer.
Carol grew up in Cherry Hill. She was a graduate of the St. Peter's School, Merchantville and Camden Catholic High School.
Carol was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Tim Sinck, parents Willian C. and Mary (Meng) Berkstresser, and brother-in-law Claus Gabrielson.
Carol is survived by her beloved daughters Noelle Sinck of Pittsgrove, Christina Church (Michael) of Crofton, MD, and Denise Avellino (Raffaelle) of Maple Shade, her sister, Nancy Gabrielson of Pittsgrove, her beloved Aunt Frances Lieberum of Maple Shade, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be celebrated at Padgett Funeral Home 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp., on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Family and friends are invited to call between 9 and 11 am with the services to begin at 11am. Burial will follow at Olivet Cemetery in Pittsgrove Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 11, 2019