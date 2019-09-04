|
Carole G. Hallman
Cincinnati, OH - Carole G. Hallman age 84 of Cincinnati, formerly of Haddon Township, New Jersey passed away on Thursday August 29, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1935 in Camden, New Jersey the daughter of the late Raymond and Anne (nee Hughes) Hart. On January 29, 1955 she married the love of her life Robert Hallman. She is survived by her loving husband of over 64 years Robert Hallman; two sons Guy (Karen) Hallman and Bruce (Karen) Hallman; five grandchildren Nathan Hallman, Sarah Hallman, Ariel (Brandon) Moore, Zachary Hallman, and Abigail Hallman; one great grandchild Oliver Moore; one son in law Eric Marsh. She also leaves behind many friends at Maple Knoll Village and southern New Jersey. She was also preceded in death by one daughter Leigh Anne Marsh. Visitation will be on Saturday September 7, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM. A memorial service at Maple Knoll Village 11100 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019