Carole Katz
Glendora - Carole M. Katz, of Glendora NJ, passed away on February 4, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born in Bronx, NY the daughter of the late Lawrence and Florence Clark. Loving mother of Donna Colluzzi and the late Christine (the late Albert Jr.) Passarella. Dear sister of Lorraine (Eddie) Yosh and the late Joan McKeown. Cherished grandmother of Al (Letty) Passarella and Gabriel Passarella and great grandmother of Lucas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carole was a longtime member of the St. Lawrence Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday morning 9:30AM to 10:30AM at DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine at St. Lawrence Campus, Lindenwold. Cremation and interment will be held privately. Condolences; DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 7, 2019