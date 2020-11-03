Carole Lynn Holland
Blackwood - Carole Lynn Holland (nee Beetle) of Blackwood, NJ, formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away October 31, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Loving daughter of the late Arthur B. Beetle and the late Georgia Beetle (nee Wilcox). Devoted wife of the late Douglas J. Holland. Beloved mother of Scott Holland (Cindy) of St. Petersburg, FL and Suzanne Holland (Cynthia Aurin) of Blue Ridge, GA. Proud grandmother of Shaelynn Holland-Osborne (Kyle), Douglas S. Holland, and Celina Holland; great-grandmother of Lily Carver, Lucian Osborne, Scarlett Holland, and Landon Holland. Dear sister of Arthur "Bud" Beetle (Bonnie) of Seminole, FL.
Carole was born in Blackwood, NJ in 1945. As a child she attended the Blackwood Methodist Church. In 1960, she relocated to St. Petersburg Florida, where she graduated from Dixie Hollins High School. She would go on to earn her Masters Degree from the University of South Florida. Upon graduation as a CPA, she started and ran her own accounting firm for over twenty years. She returned to Blackwood, NJ in 2019. Carole was an avid sailor and outdoor enthusiast. She especially loved family camping trips to Ft. DeSoto park in St. Petersburg.
A private family ceremony will be held to honor Carole in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760 or online at https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/
