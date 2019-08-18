|
Caroline Lowery
Glassboro - Caroline Elsa Lowery (nee Engstrom) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Age 95. Wife of 56 years to the late Edward William Lowery, Sr. Mother of Edward W. (Catherine) Lowery, Jr. of Crossville, TN; Carol L. (Charles) McCullough of Oakland, CA; and Frank R. (Ellen) Lowery of Clayton, NJ. Grandmother of 5 and Great-grandmother of 7. Daughter of the late Francis O. and Carrie (nee Haupt) Engstrom.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Downer United Methodist Church, 2212 Fries Mill Road, Williamstown, NJ 08094 where friends may call from 10:00 AM until service time. Inurnment to follow in the Downer UMC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Caroline's memory to the Downer Methodist Church, c/o Cheryl Smith 1905 Stanger Avenue, Williamstown, NJ 08094. Read more about Caroline and sign the guestbook or send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019