|
|
Caroline M. O'Brien
Runnemede - Caroline M. O'Brien (nee Hauck), on April 14, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 89. Beloved wife of Albert O'Brien for 70 years. Devoted mother of Carol Dzienis (John). Loving grandmom of Shawn (Alison) and Travis Dzienis. Great grandmom of Conner Dzienis. Dear sister of Emma Kawczak and the late Albert Hauck, Jr. Sister in law of Florence Rodgers, Gertrude Derrick and the late Ivenus O'Brien, Gordon O'Brien, and Jack O'Brien. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Caroline was a long time member of Chews United Methodist Church and a lunch aid at Bingham School. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Caroline's name to the , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or by visiting . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020