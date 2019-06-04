Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Caroline Palazzese
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Caroline Palazzese Obituary
Caroline Palazzese

Fairview, Camden - (nee Okrem) On May 27, 2019, of Fairview, Camden, NJ. Age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Palazzese. Dear mother of Elaine (Michael) McCool, Maria (Jim) Cook and the late Carolyn Palazzese. Loving grandmother of Michael (Beth) McCool, Mellissa (Rich) Ciullo, Jim Cook, Jr., Joseph (Jessica) Cook and Heather Cook and great grandmother of Michael, Grace, Natalie, Abby and Luca. Sister of Eleanor Locilento, Ann Giberson, Steven Okrem and the late Helen Martino.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday 10 to 11 AM at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Caroline's name to . To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019
