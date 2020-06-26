Caroline "Carol" Pfefferle
Camden - Caroline "Carol" Pfefferle passed away at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden on June 18, 2020 at the age of 78. Daughter of the late Michael and Anna Parent, (nee DiMatteo) she was born on July 17, 1941. Carol worked as a hairdresser in Audubon since 1971, and loved to be anywhere where there was a casino. She is also the wife of the late William V. Pfefferle III, and sister of the late Theresa DiNova. Carol will be dearly missed by her children William V. Pfefferle IV (Kim) and Darlene Thatcher (John). She is also survived by her sisters Rose Pillo & Mary Ripa, grandchildren Amanda Bouwer (Scott), John Thatcher, Jr, and Colin Thatcher, great granddaughter Rebecca Bouwer, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, 240 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012, for a small graveside ceremony at 12:00PM on Thursday afternoon. Due to current health restrictions, the family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made in Carol's honor to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or visit https://www.diabetes.org/. To share a heartfelt memory of Carol, visit www.crerancelebration.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.