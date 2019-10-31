Services
Caroline S. Lindquist

Caroline S. Lindquist Obituary
Caroline S. Lindquist

Pennsauken - Caroline S. Lindquist passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her home in Pennsauken, NJ. She was 82. Born in Camden, she was a longtime resident of Pennsauken. Caroline loved caring for her family.

Wife of the late Victor J. Lindquist, she is survived by two children, Deborah Engstrom and Victor A. Lindquist (Nancy), 7 grandchildren, Victor Jr., Dawn,

Beverly, Jonathan, Nicole, Christine and Stephanie and 19 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on November 4, 2019 from 10am-11am at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home, located 2426 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arc of Cape May County, P.O. Box 255, South Dennis, NJ 08245-0255. To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
