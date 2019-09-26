|
|
Carolyn B. Rossanese
Blackwood - On September 25, 2019, (nee Kozlowski) peacefully with her family by her side in Blackwood. Age 77.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Rossanese. Loving mother of Ann Marie Rossanese (Eileen Murphy) and Rose Marie (Anthony) Stark. Proud grandmother of Melanie (Jake) Johnston and Jacob Stark. Cared for by her extended family Bronni Pusey and Isaiah Montanez. She will always be remembered as a true adventurer with a loving heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Life Celebration, Saturday 8:30 - 10:30 AM at the CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Mass of Christian Burial will follow 11:00 AM at St. Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 26, 2019