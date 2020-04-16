|
Carolyn M. Chappell
Mount Laurel - Carolyn Margaret Chappell (nee Oakshott), of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was 79 years of age.
Mrs. Chappell was born in Queens, NY to Eric and Elizabeth Oakshott (nee Nederost). She had been a longtime resident of Mount Laurel, for 46 years. Mrs. Chappell worked as a school teacher, at J.W. Lily Elementary School, in Blackwood, NJ, before her retirement in 2002. She was a devout Roman Catholic and was an active parishioner of Saint John Neumann Church, in Mount Laurel, where she sang in the church choir. In her leisure time, she enjoyed music, travel, and playing bridge.
Mrs. Chappell was preceded in death by her sister, Rosalind Pehoski; and her brother in law, Barry Pehoski. Surviving are her beloved husband, Robert L. Chappell; children, Stephen Chappell (Ginny) and Cynthia Desderio (Tony); and grandchildren, Julia Desderio, Kayla Chappell, Katherine Desderio and sister, Janet Ross (William).
Out of respect and concern for public safety, the family has chosen to schedule a memorial mass at a later date. Memorial donations, in Carolyn's name can be made to Saint John Neumann Church, 560 Walton Avenue, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.
Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020