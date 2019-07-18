|
|
Carolyn Myers Berger
Medford, NJ - Age 98, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was born in Bangor, PA to the late Bennett and Jennie Smith. She was predeceased by loving husbands John B, Myers, Jr. and Gilbert A. Berger. She lived in Haddonfield, NJ for over sixty years before moving to Medford Leas Retirement Community. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joan Myers Collins and Susan A. Hargrave and their husbands, John M. Collins and Robert T. Hargrave, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 AM in the chapel at the First Presbyterian Church, 20 E. Kings Highway, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, at the address above.
Published in Courier-Post on July 18, 2019