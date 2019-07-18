Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
20 E. Kings Highway
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Myers Berger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Myers Berger Obituary
Carolyn Myers Berger

Medford, NJ - Age 98, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was born in Bangor, PA to the late Bennett and Jennie Smith. She was predeceased by loving husbands John B, Myers, Jr. and Gilbert A. Berger. She lived in Haddonfield, NJ for over sixty years before moving to Medford Leas Retirement Community. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joan Myers Collins and Susan A. Hargrave and their husbands, John M. Collins and Robert T. Hargrave, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 AM in the chapel at the First Presbyterian Church, 20 E. Kings Highway, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, at the address above.
Published in Courier-Post on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now