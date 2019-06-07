Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts.
Phila., PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts
Phila., NJ
Carolyn (Calabrese) Palavage Obituary
Carolyn (Calabrese) Palavage

Philadelphia, PA - Carolyn (Calabrese) Palavage, age 57, on June 5, 2019.

Beloved wife of Drew. Devoted and loving mother of Alexandra. Dearest daughter of Rita (nee Tarquinio) Britt and the late Anthony Calabrese. Step daughter of Ed Britt. Sister of Salvatore (Amy) Calabrese. Daughter in law of Carolyn and the late Andrew Palavage. Loving aunt of Sofia, Ashley, Jonathan and Matthew. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY 9:30 AM at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila., PA 19145, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to , 100 N. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Expressions of Sympathy www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 7, 2019
