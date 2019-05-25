Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
500 Greentree Rd
Glassboro, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn T. Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn T. Moore Obituary
Carolyn T. Moore

Deptford - Carolyn T. Zappley-Moore, Deptford, New Jersey, formerly of Haddon Heights, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Beloved partner to Robert Covely and the Covely family. Survived by her son, Gregory A. Zappley (Annamarie) and predeceased by her granddaughter Nicole Marie; son Jeffrey L. Moore (Jennifer); grandchildren, Benjamin, Timothy and Jessica; sister, Theresa Scott Rose (Lou); brother, Peter L. Scott (Joan); and nephew Kevin. And we must not forget her four-legged companion, Prince.

Carolyn had various business positions. She enjoyed working with her associates and had many friends. She loved to garden and participate in her community.

Family and friends are invited to attend Carolyn's visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 8:30AM-10:00AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home in Washington Twp. 573 Egg Harbor Rd. Sewell, NJ 08080. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 500 Greentree Rd.in Glassboro, NJ. Interment at New Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 N Delsea Drive, Clayton, NJ 08312 or , 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016, in Carolyn's name.
Published in Courier-Post on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
Download Now