Carolyn T. Moore
Deptford - Carolyn T. Zappley-Moore, Deptford, New Jersey, formerly of Haddon Heights, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Beloved partner to Robert Covely and the Covely family. Survived by her son, Gregory A. Zappley (Annamarie) and predeceased by her granddaughter Nicole Marie; son Jeffrey L. Moore (Jennifer); grandchildren, Benjamin, Timothy and Jessica; sister, Theresa Scott Rose (Lou); brother, Peter L. Scott (Joan); and nephew Kevin. And we must not forget her four-legged companion, Prince.
Carolyn had various business positions. She enjoyed working with her associates and had many friends. She loved to garden and participate in her community.
Family and friends are invited to attend Carolyn's visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 8:30AM-10:00AM at the McGuinness Funeral Home in Washington Twp. 573 Egg Harbor Rd. Sewell, NJ 08080. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 500 Greentree Rd.in Glassboro, NJ. Interment at New Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 N Delsea Drive, Clayton, NJ 08312 or , 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016, in Carolyn's name.
Published in Courier-Post on May 25, 2019