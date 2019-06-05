Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Carolyn Taylor
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
8:30 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Oaklyn - (nee Roseboro) On May 30, 2019, of Oaklyn, NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 46 years.

Beloved mother of Gina (Ryan) Davis and Austin Taylor. Loving MomMom to Gunnar. Loving daughter of Robert S. (Amelia) Roseboro, Sr. and Florence (Joe Schmidt) Roseboro. Dear sister of Christine Roseboro and Robert S. (Jenn) Roseboro, Jr. Devoted goddess of Max. She is also lovingly survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Carolyn was a 1991 graduate of Collingswood High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. She received her Associate's Degree from Rider College. Carolyn was also an avid animal lover, enjoyed spending time in Sea Isle City and was an adopted Mom to many.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 5:30 to 8:30 PM at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service and Time of Remembrance will follow at 8:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Austin Taylor's Education Fund c/o Christine Roseboro, 203 Johnson Ave., Oaklyn, NJ 08107. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019
