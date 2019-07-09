Services
Zale Funeral Home - Stratford
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Carrie Heineman Obituary
Carrie Heineman

Lindenwold - (nee Turner), age 42, unexpectedly on July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Heineman. Mother of the late Chelsea Dylan Heineman. Sister of Dennis Turner, James Turner, and her late twin sister, Chrissy Turner. Daughter of Patricia Bachman and the late George Turner. Also survived by her loyal canine companion, Bandit.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Friday, July 12th 1-3pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Memorial service 3pm. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post on July 9, 2019
