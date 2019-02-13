Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
3425 River Road
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 963-5355
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Carrol O. Carter Obituary
Carrol O. Carter

Camden - On Feb. 11, 2019; age 64 years.

Beloved husband of the late Clara Braxton; Devoted father of Carrol Braxton and Nyckia Braxton-Trinidad and son in law David Trinidad; Loving grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 2; Cherished son of Elsie and the late Ernest Carter; Dear brother of Patricia and Annette Carter. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Camden Funeral Home, 3425 River Avenue, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019
