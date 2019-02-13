|
|
Carrol O. Carter
Camden - On Feb. 11, 2019; age 64 years.
Beloved husband of the late Clara Braxton; Devoted father of Carrol Braxton and Nyckia Braxton-Trinidad and son in law David Trinidad; Loving grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 2; Cherished son of Elsie and the late Ernest Carter; Dear brother of Patricia and Annette Carter. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Camden Funeral Home, 3425 River Avenue, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Info, condolences and guestbook at
www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 13, 2019