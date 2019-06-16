Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Catharine Stevens
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Eucharist
520 Medford Lakes Rd
Tabernacle, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Eucharist
520 Medford Lakes Rd
Tabernacle, NJ
Southhampton - Catharine "Cass" E Stevens (nee Riley), age 92, passed away on June 14, 2019.

Born and raised in Camden, NJ, where she met and married Dad 72 years ago. Early on, Cass worked at Hunt Pen, Camden, and the Pine Hill Water Department. She then worked as a clerk at First National Bank, Camden. Through many bank mergers, she retired from PNC bank after 30 years.

Cass was predeceased by her loving son Lawrence S., parents John and Josephine (nee Myers) Riley, two sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Joseph F. Stevens, Sr, her son, Joseph F Stevens, Jr. (Cynthia); and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 10-11AM, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to New Lisbon Developmental Center, Community Relations/Volunteer Services, PO Box 130, Route 72, New Lisbon, NJ 08064, where Lawrence resided over 50 years.

Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019
