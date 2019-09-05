|
Catherine A. Finegan
Audubon - On September 2, 2019, Catherine passed away at home one day before her 70th birthday. Born in Philadelphia, Catherine lived in Audubon for most of her adult life and worked in the banking industry for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward J. and Nora Finegan. She is lovingly survived by her siblings, Edward, Michael, Mary, John, Ann, Patti and Nora along with many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, September 9th from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where her Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ().
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019