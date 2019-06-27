Services
Catherine Angela D'Anastasio

Merchantville, NJ - Catherine Angela D'Anastasio, 95, of Pennsauken passed away on June 23, 2019. Catherine was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Merchantville.

She was the beloved wife of Ottavio S. D'Anastasio; dedicated sister of the late John Rappo and Jean Rappo; dearly beloved mother of the late Richard D'Anastasio, Kenneth (Halina) D'Anastasio of Smyrna, GA, Mark (Elisa Tinsley) D'Anastasio of New York, and Ottavio L. D'Anastasio of Blackwood, NJ; loving grandmother of Cecilia and Max D'Anastasio of New York; and devoted friend of Cynthia and David Luthman of Pennsauken, NJ.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 8:30 am - 9:30 am, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 am, at St. Peter RC Church, 43 W Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2398 State Highway 70 in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Peter RC Church.

Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019
