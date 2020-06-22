Catherine C. Skalkowski
Peacefully on June 21, 2020, (nee Reklewski) of Cherry Hill. Age 93.
Beloved wife of the late Lester Skalkowski for 72 years. Loving mother of Robert (Beverly) Skalkowski, Gary (Denise) Skalkowski and Sandy (Dennis) Fay. Proud grandmother of Laura Kelley, Audrey Mendiola, Chelsea Boguski, Morgan Skalkowski and Kevin Fay. Great grandmother of Megan and Joshua Kelley and Isko Mendiola. Survived by nine nieces and nephews. Predeceased by grandson Ian Fay.
Funeral service and interment will be held for the immediate family. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood. Memorial contributions in Catherine's memory can be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, heart.org .Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.