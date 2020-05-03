Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Pine Hill - On May 2, 2020, Catherine (nee Counsellor), age 85. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Welser. Survived by her children Edward, Mark (late Denise), Mary (Vince), Debbie (Frank), and the late Joseph (Debbie) and John. Grandchildren, Stacey, Mark, Kristen, Jerry, Jimmy, Frankie, Brianna, Georgann, Jessica, and Robert, and many loving great grandchildren. Catherine, a resident of Voorhees Care and Rehab Nursing Home was a huge Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Phillies. She retired from E.M.C. Technology of Cherry Hill and was a member of the former St. Edwards Parish and Choir. Funeral services and burial were held privately. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to The Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2020
