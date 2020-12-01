Catherine Cordivari
Maple Shade, NJ - Catherine Cordivari of Maple Shade, NJ, died November 26, 2020. She was 96. Beloved wife of the late Philip Cordivari. Loving mother of Francis Cordivari of Dallas, GA. and Philip Cordivari (the late Debbie) of Marlton, NJ. Devoted grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 4. Viewing Saturday 10 to 10:45am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral service 11am. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com
