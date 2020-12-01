1/
Catherine Cordivari
Catherine Cordivari

Maple Shade, NJ - Catherine Cordivari of Maple Shade, NJ, died November 26, 2020. She was 96. Beloved wife of the late Philip Cordivari. Loving mother of Francis Cordivari of Dallas, GA. and Philip Cordivari (the late Debbie) of Marlton, NJ. Devoted grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 4. Viewing Saturday 10 to 10:45am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral service 11am. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.




Published in Courier Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
