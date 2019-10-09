Services
Penn Yan, NY - Catherine Crovetti (nee Joyce), 76, of Penn Yan, NY, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, New Jersey. Catherine was born in Philadelphia to the late Francis and Theresa Joyce. She was a 1961 graduate of Camden Catholic High School. Catherine was retired, having worked at Keuka College in Keuka Park, NY. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis, volunteering at the Keuka Comfort Care Home, along with traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Catherine "Cass" is survived by her three daughters & sons-in-law, Sherry & Tom Nugent, Carlene & Ric Martel and Jennifer & Pete Severino; seven grandchildren, Sophia, Isabella and Thomas Nugent, Ellie and Grace Martel and Luca and Lola Severino and her sisters, Eileen Horgan & Regina Joyce. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Francis Crovetti; grandson, Jack Nugent; her brother Francis Joyce and her sister, Theresa Wojtkowiak. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, October 19, at 10:00am from Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish-Holy Savior Church, 50 Emerald Avenue, Haddon Township. In lieu of flowers in memory of Catherine may be made to: Keuka Comfort Care Home, P. O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2019
