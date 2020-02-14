Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dobbins Memorial Methodist Church,
330 Union Ave
Delanco, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Dobbins Memorial Methodist Church
330 Union Ave
Delanco, NJ
Atco - Catherine E. Cheyne (nee Choyce) of Delanco, age 87 years, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was a native of Cinnaminson and a graduate of Palmyra High School Class of 1950. Cass was a resident of Delanco since 1954 and a member of Dobbins Memorial Methodist Church of Delanco.

She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene R. Cheyne, loving mother of Kathleen Hamilton (Harry) of Atco NJ, Stephen Cheyne of Blackwood NJ and William Cheyne (Janice) of Mt. Laurel NJ. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Sonny, Roy, Richard, Donald and her sister, Florence. She is survived by her brother, Warren and sister-in-laws, Mildred Choyce and Helena Cheyne. Devoted Grandmother of Heather (Tim) Drach, Holly (Shawn) Reynolds, Hope (Jeff) Hamilton and Kayli (Mike) Perino. Great Grandmother of Megan, Paige, Greta, Kelsey, Eric and Leo.

Family and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday, February 22nd from 9:30am to 11:00am. at Dobbins Memorial Methodist Church, 330 Union Ave, Delanco NJ. A memorial service will begin at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dobbins Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
