MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
(856) 881-6766
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Catherine E. (Eckert) Harder Obituary
Catherine E. Harder (nee Eckert) of Runnemede, NJ, age 90, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 64 years of the late Frank Harder.

Born in Westmont, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Henry Breden Eckert and Catherine Elizabeth Eckert (nee Ankner).

Devoted mother of Frank, Jr. (Rita), Linda Gordon (Bill), Jeffrey (Debra) and Stacy Medes (Scott). She was also survived by 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements under the direction of Mathis Funeral Home, Glassboro. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.

Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 14, 2020
