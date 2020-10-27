Catherine E. Neal-Reid
Mt. Laurel - Age 92 of Mt Laurel died Oct 22. Survived by 17 children/step children & their spouses: Carolyn&Thearian James, Sharon& Dennis Wedington, Debra& Kerry Moody, Lisa& Darin Holland, Shelton, Sr & Mary Neal, Elijah Reid Jr, Harold Reid, Brenda Dayne, Marilyn& Harold Hill, Robert& Deborah Reid, Ronald Reid, Mark& Carolyn Reid, PamelaReid-Reed, Marianne& Woody Jones, Cheryl Scott, Eric& Tonya Reid, Susie Reid. Private Funeral will be live streamed. Details at mayfuneralhomes.com
. Comfort services entrusted to May Funeral Home, www.mayfuneralhomes.com