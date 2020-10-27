1/1
Catherine E. Neal-Reid
1927 - 2020
Catherine E. Neal-Reid

Mt. Laurel - Age 92 of Mt Laurel died Oct 22. Survived by 17 children/step children & their spouses: Carolyn&Thearian James, Sharon& Dennis Wedington, Debra& Kerry Moody, Lisa& Darin Holland, Shelton, Sr & Mary Neal, Elijah Reid Jr, Harold Reid, Brenda Dayne, Marilyn& Harold Hill, Robert& Deborah Reid, Ronald Reid, Mark& Carolyn Reid, PamelaReid-Reed, Marianne& Woody Jones, Cheryl Scott, Eric& Tonya Reid, Susie Reid. Private Funeral will be live streamed. Details at mayfuneralhomes.com. Comfort services entrusted to May Funeral Home, www.mayfuneralhomes.com






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
