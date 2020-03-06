|
|
Catherine E. Piro
Douglassville, PA (Formerly of Blackwood) - On March 5, 2020, Catherine (nee Buckley), age 83. Beloved wife of the late Angelo C. Piro. Survived by children Kathleen (Michael) Lyster of Douglassville, PA and Angelo C. (Bonnie) Piro, Jr. of Woolwich; and 4 grandchildren Angelo III, Vincent, Nicholas and Kerry. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday morning 9-11am at ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Entombment: New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 and/or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020