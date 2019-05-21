Services
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Catherine E. Reader

Audubon Park - On May 18, 2019, Catherine E. "Kitty" Reader, age 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Trenton, Kitty has been a lifelong resident of Audubon Park. She was the beloved wife of the late, Thomas W. Reader, Jr. She is the loving mother of Thomas W. III (Karen), the late, Steven K., Michael P. (Rosie), Daniel E. (Teri), Denise M. Balderama, Kevin J. (Dawn) and Joseph P. (Colleen). She is loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is the devoted sister of Helen, Karen and the late, Peggy. She is the dear cousin of the late, Barbara Feeney and Judith Yarnell.

Funeral services and final interment with her husband will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Arr. Healey Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019
