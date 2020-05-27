|
|
Catherine Farrell
Cherry Hill - Catherine ("Cass") McGovern Farrell was born and raised in Camden, NJ along with her six siblings (Mary Laxton, Marguerite McGettigan, James McGovern, Hughie Reilly, Michael McGovern, and Charles McGovern) by her Irish immigrant parents, Michael and Margaret McGovern. From her earliest days, she showed a deep devotion to the Catholic Church and attended daily mass from 5th grade through the end of her life. Her younger years in Camden were filled with family, fun and friends. A proud graduate of Camden Catholic High School, Cass maintained her friendships with her sorority sisters from the school throughout her whole life, meeting monthly for many years after the kids were asleep. Later in life, she would often be found in the company of Mary Frain, her closest friend, enjoying a glass of wine at PJ Whelihans.
Cass began her working life as a secretary for IBM, took a long hiatus to marry John ("Jack") Farrell and raise five kids, and then returned to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital working in the Pastoral Care office. She filled her life with service to God and others including dedication to the pro-life movement, visiting and educating prisoners in Camden County, and in small acts of kindness that touched so many. She could often be seen clandestinely leaving a homemade dish for a friend, for someone who was ill, or for a total stranger who she thought needed some help. Cass touched so many lives that it would be impossible to measure her impact, and she humbly never sought praise or thanks for her kindness. Cass was a lifelong member of the St. Rose of Lima community in Haddon Heights, NJ and was surrounded by love from this extended family through her last days.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses (Gregory Farrell, Gina Farrell White, Timothy Farrell, Mary Flanagan, Dean Evans, Elizabeth and John Nero, and Megan Farrell and Dave Longaker), her 10 grandchildren and spouses (Greg and Brittany Farrell, Gary and Ivette Farrell, Samantha Nero, Theresa and JJ Mills, John A. Nero, Dean Evans, Jr., Shawn Evans, Michael Evans, Ryleigh Longaker, and Nate Longaker) and six great-grandchildren (Jazyln Farrell, Anthony Farrell, Evelyn Larocca, Hunter Mills, Haleigh Mills, and Giovanni Farrell) along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins in the US and Ireland.
Private services will be held for the family on Monday, June 1st through Healey Funeral Home with a private burial at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass will be planned in the future to celebrate a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Cass' name to the First Way office in Woodbury, NJ or the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters of Philadelphia (Pink Nuns), or a . www.healeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020