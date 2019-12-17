Services
Voorhees (Formerly of Stratford) - On December 17, 2019, Catherine, age 89, beloved wife of the late George Adams. Survived by sons Thomas ( and the late Sandra), Robert (Beverly), Edward (Kristi), 4 grandchildren; Timothy (Melissa), Jennifer, Samantha, Benjamin, 1 great granddaughter; Elmira, brother Albano (Nina) Paladini. Catherine worked at Edmund Scientific Co. in Barrington and was an active volunteer at St. Luke's Church and St. Paul's Presbyterian Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday evening 6-8 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Family and friends will assemble Saturday morning at 10:45 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke's Church, 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ 08084 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Cremation will be private following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Luke's Church at the above address and/or St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 433 Park Ave. Laurel Springs, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
