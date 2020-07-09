Catherine G. Harris
The magic of Christmas never ends. It holds all time together with tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future and it's greatest gifts are family and friends. Home is where your treasure is. It's where family, grandchildren, the holidays and Friday night family dinners are. There, your heart will be also. Catherine G. Harris was a dedicated mother and doting grandmother who had a stubborn heart. She loved her Hallmark shows, her Christmas movies, her word search puzzles, sitting outside in her yard and just enjoyed being in the company of family. Just before dinner, on Saturday, July 4th, time stood still. Catherine passed away peacefully at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, For death is no more than turning us over from time to eternity and no day shall erase you from the memory of time. One day we will know how lucky we were to have known your love with wonder, not grief.
Mrs. Harris was born in Camden. She had been a Gloucester City neighbor and homemaker for over 50 years. Catherine is survived by her husband, of 60 years, William Harris. She is the mother of; Linda & her husband Bob Kutz, Donna Budden, Cathy & her husband Bernie DuBois, Karen Harris and Bill, Jr & his wife Coleen. Mrs. Harris is the proud grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 15.
You might think that I never hear the words that you say, mom, but the truth is, I live by your words every day. The time honored tradition of reuniting those we love with nature was held privately at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 700 Powell St. Gloucester City. Burn what is left of me and scatter my ashes to the winds. Burn my heart, but not my love. Bury my shoulders, but not the concerns I carried. Burn my feet, but not my path. Burn me, but not my life. If by chance you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. As an expression of sympathy, contributions can be made in Catherine's memory to St. John of God Community Services 1145 Delsea Dr. Westville Grove, NJ 08093 www.sjogcs.org
