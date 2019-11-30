|
Catherine H. Morrow
Erial - Catherine H. Morrow (nee Hetz), on November 26, 2019, of Erial; formerly of Fairview, Camden. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Morrow, Sr. Devoted mother of Anna Weaver (the late Del), Rose Morrow, Frank Morrow, Jr. (Stephanie), Catherine Gettings (Frederick), and Robert Morrow (Christine). Loving grandmother of Frank III, Anthony, Christine, Eric, KelliRose, Jennifer, Katie, Ashley, Jacquelyn, Kenneth, Jr., Jessika, and Frederick, Jr. and great grandmother of 14. Dear sister of the late Michael, Peter, and Stanley Hetz. Catherine retired from the Camden City School District having worked in Early Childhood Education and worked for many years at RCA in Camden. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church. There will be viewing from 7pm to 9pm Thursday and from 9:15am to 10:15am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Friday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Coles & Little Gloucester Rds., Blackwood. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019