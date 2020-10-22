I have always looked up to Catherine and her family as a role model for the love of family. We looked forward to yearly updates and pictures. Catherine and Charles always keep us up to date on all the family activities, new arrivals and travels. It is with a sad heart that we hear of her passing, but know that all the family members will have those special memories of gatherings and the love Catherine gave to all. Our very best wishes to the entire Wagner family.

Dawn & Allen Heller

Dawn Heller

Family