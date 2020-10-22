1/
Catherine I. Wagner
1929 - 2020
Catherine I. Wagner

Cherry Hill - Catherine I. Wagner passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, NJ, with her sons at her side and many other family members communicating by phone in her last hours. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles R. Wagner, mother of Kenneth (Marianne) of Wilbraham, MA, William (Lisa) of Audubon, NJ, and David (Noel) of Cary, NC. She had 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved her very much. Catherine was the last family member of her generation and survived all of her friends from earlier life. She greatly enjoyed her new friends in the independent living center at The Cadbury in Cherry Hill.

Catherine was born in Camden, NJ on December 3, 1929 to the late Lillian and Joseph Coulter, married Charles R. Wagner in 1952 and lived in Lindenwold, Haddon Twp. and Cherry Hill. She was employed by Wanamakers, Rohm & Haas, and a group of doctors over the years, but her primary duty was raising 3 boys, and she did it well. She was active at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Collingswood for many years, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and working in the food pantry. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a volunteer for several worthy causes, and most recently served as Secretary for the Cadbury Residents Association. She and her husband traveled the world for about 15 years after retirement, enjoying many adventures with friends and family.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family and a celebration of her life will be held when circumstances allow an appropriate public gathering. Catherine loved animals, especially cats, and donations in her honor can be made to the Animal Adoption Center at P.O. Box 4017, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. She also cared greatly for people; donations could be made to the St. Paul's Food Pantry, 832 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
October 22, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Ellen Natoli
Friend
October 21, 2020
I have always looked up to Catherine and her family as a role model for the love of family. We looked forward to yearly updates and pictures. Catherine and Charles always keep us up to date on all the family activities, new arrivals and travels. It is with a sad heart that we hear of her passing, but know that all the family members will have those special memories of gatherings and the love Catherine gave to all. Our very best wishes to the entire Wagner family.
Dawn & Allen Heller
Dawn Heller
Family
October 19, 2020
Love you Grandmom!
