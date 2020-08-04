1/1
Catherine J. Price
1943 - 2020
Catherine J. Price

West Deptford - Catherine J. Price, Age 77, on August 3, 2020 went home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with lung disease. Beloved wife of the late Jacob Price Jr. Cathy (nee Hansen) was raised in Mt. Ephraim and the past 11 years lived in Mickleton and West Deptford. Loving daughter of the late Andrew and Ethel (nee Thompkinson) Hansen. Devoted mother of Linda Del Buono and her husband Ron and Suzann Price-Tedrow and her husband Aaron. Beloved Mommom of Samantha and Chase. Loving companion of Butch Buck and their dog Shallow. Cathy treasured every moment with her family and friends. She loved life and laughed often. Her generous spirit was felt by all. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com. Service and Interment private at the request of the family.






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
