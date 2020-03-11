|
|
Catherine Kyler
Audubon - Catherine Kyler on March 10, 2020, of Audubon, NJ, loving mother, grandmother, and "GG" went on to be with our Heavenly Father at the age of 87.
Catherine was predeceased by her parents Walter and Helen Penny, her loving husband Robert, and her siblings Walter, Helen Schafer, and Ada Miller and her companion Kenneth Stafford. She is survived by her children Robert and Lynn of Dorothy, NJ; Cheryl and David Pomianek of Auburndale, FL; Kathleen and Ronald Fanelli of Bellmawr, NJ, Daniel of Runnemede, NJ and Linda Rizzo of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, her sisters Joan Crea and Jeanette Caldwell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Catherine absolutely loved babies and she was blessed in bountitudes; she is survived by 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She cherished each and every one and in return was adored by all. They will forever keep their "GG" in their hearts.
Catherine was born in Camden, NJ and was a graduate of Camden High, class of 1950. She and Robert were married in 1951 and soon moved their young family to Audubon, NJ, where she remained for the next 65 years. After Robert's death in 1976, she found herself as a single mom of a large family and started her career at Camden County Parks Commission, where she worked until her retirement in 1997. She was an active member of Audubon United Methodist Church. Later in life Catherine loved to travel, entertain by her pool, cheer on her grandchildren, and spend time with her large family.
Catherine was an avid camper and has been a seasonal at Country Oaks Campground for the past 20 years, where she could be found riding her scooter or enjoying an ice cream by the pool. She loved to crochet, scrapbook, play the organ, and sing. Her talents were always a gift to others. All who knew her will say she lived a life well-lived.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, March 13, from 10-11AM at the Audubon United Methodist Church, Wyoming and Graisbury Ave. Audubon, NJ 08106. Memorial service will follow at 11AM. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by John J. Bryers Funeral Home of WIllow Grove PA 215-659-1630. Jeffrey S. Thompson Supervisor www.bryersfh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020