Catherine L. O'Leary
Cherry Hill - Catherine L. O'Leary (nee Rice), from Cherry Hill, passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late William O'Leary. Loving mother of (the late) Richard (Migdalia), Jeanne (the late Jack Caruso), John (Claudia), Robert (Linda) and Marianne. Dear grandmother of Allyson, Daniel, Brian, Joseph, Eric, Hillary, John, Shannon and Sean; and great grandmother of Oliviah, Elli, Nora, Richard, Charlie, Calvin, and Kieran. The services for Catherine will be private.